Monica's "Beef" With Brandy Once Led to a Punch in the Face

You just never know what really happens backstage.

When it comes to Hollywood's biggest award shows, things may look peaceful and glamorous in front of the camera. But according to one veteran music producer, it's not always the case behind the scenes.

In a new interview with VLAD TV, producer Dallas Austin decided to shed some light into the "heavyweight beef" Monica and Brandy had back in the day.

As it turns out, things got physical between the two before they performed "The Boy Is Mine" at an award show back in 1998.

"Before they could even get to the stage, Monica decked her in the face, popped her in the face backstage and this was even before the performance," Dallas shared. "Monica never liked Brandy."