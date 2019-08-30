Alex Rodriguez Sells His Hollywood Hills Home for $4.4 Million: Go Inside

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Aug. 30, 2019 12:10 PM

Congratulations, Alex Rodriguez!

The former New York Yankees player has sold his Hollywood Hills home for $4.4 million. Rodriguez purchased the house from Meryl Streep in 2014, and the four-bedroom, four-bath pad boasts several luxurious features. According to Architectural Digest, it has everything from floor-to-ceiling windows to Italian marble floors. It also features a top-of-the-line kitchen with multiple ovens and refrigerators, including a wine fridge. The spa-like master bathroom is another high-end spot with its deep tub and giant steam shower.

Of course, there's also the outdoor oasis, complete with a pool, a fountain, a fire pit and a lounge area. There are also several TVs in this space—so sports lovers never have to miss the big game.

In addition, the home has plenty of personality. Just take a look at the dining room, which has a wall full of cartoon faces.

The house was originally built in 1954 and was later renovated by architect and designer Xorin Balbes. Carl Gambino from Westside Estate Agency represented Rodriguez in the sale of the home. The listing agent declined to comment.

To see more of the home, check out the gallery.

Alex Rodriguez, House, Real Estate

Anthony Barcelo

Home Sweet Home

A lucky new buyer gets to call this place home. 

Alex Rodriguez, Mansion

Anthony Barcelo

Keep it Clean

If you thought getting ready took a long time, wait until you get pampered in this bathroom. We may never want to leave. 

Alex Rodriguez, House, Real Estate

Anthony Barcelo

Relax and Unwind

You'll feel like you're at a spa in this bathroom.

Alex Rodriguez, House, Real Estate

Anthony Barcelo

A Kitchen a Chef Would Love

Who's hungry?

Alex Rodriguez, Mansion

Anthony Barcelo

Dream Office

Warning: Being steps away from that backyard will have us quite distracted in the office. 

Alex Rodriguez, Mansion

Anthony Barcelo

Fire Away

When guests come over for a visit, they may want to stay for quite some time. 

Alex Rodriguez, Mansion

Anthony Barcelo

Good Night

Just when we thought getting out of bed was hard enough. Imagine waking up in this glorious room?!

Alex Rodriguez, Mansion

Anthony Barcelo

Top Design

Whether you want to watch J.Lo on World of Dance or A-Rod's game analysis, we have the room for you. 

Alex Rodriguez, Mansion

Anthony Barcelo

You're Invited

We love this table and wall decor for business meetings and family dinners.

Alex Rodriguez, Mansion

Anthony Barcelo

Cool for the Summer

Living in Southern California is nice, but living in Southern California with this backyard is epic. 

Alex Rodriguez, House, Real Estate

Anthony Barcelo

An Outdoor Oasis

We wonder how many Yankees games A-Rod has watched here.

Alex Rodriguez, House, Real Estate

Anthony Barcelo

A Peaceful Paradise

Need a place to clear your mind? This tranquil spot should do the trick.

