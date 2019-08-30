When Hope Calls, the When Calls the Heart Fans Are Here to Stay

You've heard of Gleeks. You've seen proud Arianators take over your timeline. Every other muggle is a Potterhead.

These are all nick names for passionate fanbases that have infiltrated mainstream pop culture. But you might not know about Hearties, one of TV's most longstanding and loyal group of fans committed to Hallmark Channel's When Calls the Heart.

While it may seem unlikely, the family-friendly period drama based the Janette Oake books and produced by Little House on the Prairie star Michael Landon's son about the lives of the people in Coal Valley, a small Canadian mining town in 1910, could inspire fan conventions, cookbooks and weekly trending topics on Twitter, Hearties have established themselves as one of TV's most dedicate fanbases since the show premiered in 2014.

When Calls the Heart has inspired such a devoted following that Hallmark created When Hope Calls, a spinoff of the series, to serve as its first original series for its streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now, with the new drama premiering Friday, Aug. 30. The spinoff centers on two sisters, who were introduced on the original series, and the challenges their orphanage faces on the Western frontier in the neighboring town of Brookville.