Watch Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom Grill Each Other About Hannah Montana, Taylor Swift and More

Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom are taking a lie detector test!

In a new video for Vanity Fair, posted on YouTube Friday, the Carnival Row co-stars grill each other about everything from pop music and Hannah Montana to Rihanna and Taylor Swift. The video shows Bloom taking on the lie detector first, answering questions from Delevingne, who asks him about the Hannah Montana song, "The Best of Both Worlds."

When asked whether it's ever been brought to his attention that he's "name-dropped" in the song, Bloom replies, "No."

A clip from the song is then played, and, to Bloom's surprise, his name is mentioned.

"Oh my God!" Bloom laughs. "That's crazy."