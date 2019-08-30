Christina Anstead Reveals Why She's Having Her Baby Via C-Section

Christina Anstead has one more week to go until she meets her new little one.

The Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast reality star is currently pregnant with her third child and first little one with her new husband, television presenter Ant Anstead. Back in March, the expectant star announced her pregnancy and now the couple are a week away from welcoming their baby boy.

Taking to social media on Friday, Christina shared why she's opting for a scheduled C-section this time around.