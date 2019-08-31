This Is Us Twist! The Season 4 Trailer Introduces a New Cast of Characters

Getty Images, FilmMagic
by Chris Harnick | Sat., Aug. 31, 2019 9:30 AM
Ready for a new This Is Us twist? The Emmy-winning NBC drama returns for a fourth season with an extended premiere event on Tuesday, Sept. 24, but you don't have to wait to get a hint at what's to come. In celebration of the Big Three's birthday, NBC unveiled a brand-new trailer featuring…a lot of people who aren't the Pearsons?!
"It's so strange, isn't it? How just like that a complete stranger can become such a big part of your story," Mandy Moore 's Rebecca says to Milo Ventimiglia's Jack. "It's actually kind of terrifying, you know? How a single cross with one person you've never met can change everything."
So, who are these complete strangers? Details are being kept under wraps, but we do know who they're played by: Asante Blackk, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Omar Epps, Bahara Golestani, Jennifer Morrison, Timothy Omundson, M. Night Shyamalan (yes, the Oscar nominated director!), Julian Silva, Auden Thornton and Nick Wechsler.
So, Ventimiglia wasn't kidding when he teased, "The world expands," during a recent visit to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
In addition to main cast members Moore, Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan, returning faces in season four include Griffin Dunne, Tim Jo, Ron Cephas Jones, Elizabeth Perkins, Phylicia Rashad and Caitlin Thompson.
The season four premiere kicks off at 9 p.m. on NBC and will end shortly after 10 p.m. on NBC. Season two of New Amsterdam will run in its entirety with limited commercial interruption and end as per usual at 11 p.m. on NBC.
This Is Us returns Tuesday, Sept. 24 on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
