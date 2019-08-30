Can They Unite? The Walking Dead Season 10 Teases the Whisperers War

They survived the Governor. They survived Negan. They survived Terminus. They survived a whole mess of zombies. Will whispers be the end of Daryl, Carol, Michonne and the rest of your The Walking Dead favorites?

In a spooky new trailer for the upcoming season 10 featuring Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Danai Gurira, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Ross Marquand, Christian Serratos and the rest of the cast, the survivors discuss how they've, well, survived.

"We survived the end of the world," Daryl says.

"We're bonded together by the fellowship of the living," Michonne says.

"The future is ours, so long as we hold onto our faith in one another," Carol says.