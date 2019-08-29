JWoww Has the Funniest Reaction to Finalizing Roger Mathews Divorce

It's officially over between JWoww and Roger Mathews.

Almost a year after the Jersey Shore star split from her husband, E! News has confirmed that JWoww and Roger's divorce is finalized.

"Jenni and Roger have reached an amicable conclusion and finalized their divorce," JWoww's rep tells E! News. "They remain devoted to co-parenting their children in a happy and healthy environment and they both wish each other the best."

The reality star, who shares kids Meilani, 5, and Greyson, 3, with Roger, filed for divorce in Sept. 2018. Since that time, the former couple has endured a series of highs and lows in their relationship, and now it seems as though JWoww is happy to be putting her marriage to Roger behind her.

After news of their divorce proceedings emerged on Thursday, JWoww took to her Instagram to share two throwback photos of Nicole Kidman. The pictures are rumored to have been taken in the early 2000s after the Oscar winner finalized her divorce from Tom Cruise.