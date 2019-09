2019 Latin AMAs: The Complete List of Nominees

We're just over one month away from the 2019 Latin AMAs!

The fifth annual award ceremony will take place on Thursday, Oct. 17, airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Nominees for the ceremony have just been announced, with DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B's hit song "Taki Taki" scoring multiple nominations. The talented squad's track is up for Song of the Year and Favorite Song - Urban at the award show.

Becky G, Bad Bunny, Maluma, Natti Natasha and Rosalía are also all up for top awards at the upcoming ceremony. As we count down the days until the award show, let's take a look at all of the artists being honored this year with the list of nominees below!