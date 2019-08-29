The Voice Welcomes Gwen Stefani Back Alongside "Best Friend Blakey" and "Crazy" Superfan Kelly Clarkson

Blake Shelton may have lost his best frenemy Adam Levine, but now he's got his girlfriend to contend with on the new season of The Voice.

Gwen Stefani is returning to her spinny chair in season 17, and in a new clip, she and Blake are making it fairly clear that they won't let their relationship get in the way of fighting for the contestants they want on their teams.

"She put our relationship on the line for you!" Blake tells a contestant in the clip.

"You're personally responsible for breaking up one of America's favorite couples," John Legend tells another.

That said, everybody's thrilled to have her here.

"I always ove having Gwen on the show. I mean this is the fourth season, and she literally makes my day 100% better," Blake says.