Mila Kunis' Impression of BiP's John Paul Jones Deserves All the Roses

Mila Kunis continues to prove that she's a Bachelor Nation superfan!

The actress and husband Ashton Kutcher have been devoted followers of the ABC franchise for years now, even appearing on The Bachelorette in 2017. And it seems the couple is watching the current Bachelor in Paradise season, which aired an explosive episode this week, because Kutcher just posted a hilarious video of Kunis impersonating contestant John Paul Jones.

On Tuesday night's episode, contestants JPJ and Derek Peth got into a heated argument after Jones saw Peth growing closer to Tayshia Adams, who he has very serious feelings for. The confrontation went down at Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson's wedding, in front of the couple's friends, family and fellow Bachelor Nation stars.