Look Back at Alyson Stoner's Evolution From Disney Darling to Viral VMAs Star

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Aug. 29, 2019 10:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Alyson Stoner, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, Missy Elliott

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; YouTube

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards was full of memorable moments, and Alyson Stoner's epic moves during Missy Elliott's performance was certainly one of them.

For those who didn't catch the number, the 26-year-old actress came out in a yellow tracksuit and busted out some sweet steps to "Work It." The viral moment was a throwback for many fans as Stoner starred in the original music video.

"@AlysonStoner it's been 17 years since we did 'Work It' and over the years people always ask me where is that lil girl from your video 'Work It,'" Elliott tweeted after the big night. "So I couldn't of done this VMA performance without you there! Love you. Thank you so much." 

In fact, Stoner suggested she didn't even have time to rehearse the choreography before the show.

"Let's talk quick facts," she tweeted. "HiHat hit me up a day before to jump in, said ‘Do your thing' and then it was showtime. But those grooves don't leave your system."

Watch

Alyson Stoner Opens Up on Coming Out

Actually, fans have many fond memories of Stoner. To look back at a few, check out the gallery.

Alyson Stoner

YouTube

Missy Elliott's Music Videos

Elliott was clearly a fan of the child star. In addition to "Work It," the rapper invited her to appear in the videos for "Gossip Folks" and "I'm Really Hot."  

Alyson Stoner, Cheaper by the Dozen

Snap Stills/Shutterstock

Cheaper by the Dozen

The actress then went on to star in a number of films, including Cheaper by the Dozen and Cheaper by the Dozen 2.

Alyson Stoner, Mike's Super Short Show

Disney

Mike's Super Short Show & More TV Roles

Over the years, she also made appearances on several popular TV shows, including Drake & Josh, That's So Raven and Lilo & Stitch: The Series. Although, her role on Mike's Super Short Show was a fan favorite.

Article continues below

Phineas and Ferb, Isabella, Alyson Stoner

Disney

Phineas and Ferb

With a long list of film and TV credits already under her belt, Stoner continued to make her mark on the industry. She made several commercial and TV appearances—including acting in a few episodes of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody—and provided a voiceover for the animated series Phineas and Ferb.

Alyson Stoner, Demi Lovato, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

John Medland/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Camp Rock

She also landed a few more film roles, including for Alice Upside Down, the Camp Rock flicks, The A-List and Summer Forever.

Alyson Stoner, Step Up 5

James Dittiger/Offspring/Summit/Kobal/Shutterstock

Step Up

After appearing in Step Up with Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan as a child, Stoner went on to star in the franchise's later films, including Step Up: All In.

Article continues below

Alyson Stoner

YouTube

A YouTube Star

As she got older, Stoner started to focus more on music. She's released a number of songs and corresponding music videos over the years, including "Powerless," "Woman" and "Back to Church."

Alyson Stoner

YouTube

A Powerful Singer

In 2018, Stoner also wrote a powerful essay forTeen Vogue in which she recalled falling in love with a woman. She's also opened up to her followers through her music, including in her songs "Fool" and "When It's Right."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Celebrities , Disney , Top Stories , Apple News , 2019 MTV VMAs

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.