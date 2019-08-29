Go Behind the Scenes of Descendants 3's Showstopping Finale Song "Break This Down"

Disney Channel
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Aug. 29, 2019 12:00 PM
Disney isn't done with Descendants 3 just yet. The Disney Channel Original Movie starring Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart and China Anne McClain is heading back to TV and with it comes new behind-the-scenes footage. E! News as your exclusive first look at the new version below.
Since the August 2 premiere, the movie has reached roughly 20 million viewers in the United States. To celebrate Labor Day and the success of the movie, Descendants 3 is taking over Disney Channel. In addition to the behind-the-scenes footage, Disney has made a sing-along version of the movie.
On Saturday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m., viewers will get a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the 100-person finale song, "Break This Down" during commercial breaks. See it below.
"I would say it's the best finale song we've had," Cameron says in the exclusive preview.
On Sunday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m., the cast will reveal style secrets as part of a "Fashion Night." Then, on Monday, Sept. at 8 p.m., Cheyenne Jackson debuts a new song, "Hades Rocks," during the airing of a sing-along version of the movie. Lyrics will be visible for all the musical numbers in the flick.
In the exclusive preview above, see Carson, Boyce, Stewart, Cameron and McClain recording their parts in the studio, the cast rehearse for the big dance number and director Kenny Ortega giving quite the pep talk.
"I know where the success is and it's in you. You are the success," he tells the assembled team.
When the movie first aired on Friday, Aug. 2, Disney Channel included a tribute to Boyce. The young actor passed away before the third movie in the franchise premiered.
"From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples' lives through his humanitarian work. He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend," Disney Channel said in a statement after his passing.
