Go Behind the Scenes of Descendants 3's Showstopping Finale Song "Break This Down"

Disney isn't done with Descendants 3 just yet. The Disney Channel Original Movie starring Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart and China Anne McClain is heading back to TV and with it comes new behind-the-scenes footage. E! News as your exclusive first look at the new version below.

Since the August 2 premiere, the movie has reached roughly 20 million viewers in the United States. To celebrate Labor Day and the success of the movie, Descendants 3 is taking over Disney Channel. In addition to the behind-the-scenes footage, Disney has made a sing-along version of the movie.