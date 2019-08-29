Kerry Washington Gives Out Her Phone Number in Order to Connect With Fans

Kerry Washington wants you to text her!

The Scandal alum took to social media on Thursday to connect with fans, explaining that she missed interacting with them. In a video message, Washington reminisced about the old Thursday night TV lineup that Scandal was a part of before the show came to an end in 2018.

"Hi, you guys, so you know how private I am but I am going to do something crazy. I am going to give you my phone number, which I know sounds insane," the actress told her fans. "You know, I posted about this last week. I've been missing that TGIT love. We used to come together every Thursday night at the same time and the same place. I would know where you were and you would know where I was and we would talk about stuff that really mattered to us and kind of be in a community together and I want to bring some of that back because I miss you guys."