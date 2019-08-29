Troye Sivan Slams Interviewer for Asking If He's "Top or Bottom"

Troye Sivan is not ok with this.

The Golden Globe-nominated artist publicly criticized an interviewer online for some sexual questions he found inappropriate. In the magazine interview, Sivan was asked a variety of personal questions, including what he's watching on Netflix, the "best film" he's seen recently, whether he follows any "Instagram thirst-traps," how he met his boyfriend Jacob Bixenman and whether he'd give Sivan a hall pass for his celebrity crush, Shawn Mendes.

The article finished with a round of quickfire questions, such as "Apple or Samsung" and "Ariana [Grande] or Taylor [Swift]?" The round concluded with "Top or bottom?" to which the performer replied, "Ooo...definitely passing!"

On Wednesday, a fan surfaced the article online, asking, "Who's this interviewer the bar is on the floor."