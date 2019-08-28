Lisa Frank x Casetify Collab Is an '80s & '90s Dream Come True

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ready for some serious throwback love? We know we are, because the Lisa Frank x Casetify collab launches today! The long-awaited collection ranges from $20-$72 and features iPhone cases, iPad cases, Apple Watch bands, phone pockets, phone ring holders and more, all in the rainbow-hued and fantastic animal-filled designs '80s and '90s kids grew up with.

Check out a sample of phone cases below and shop the full Lisa Frank x Casetify Collection on the Casetify site. Happy shopping, and remember: Just be you!