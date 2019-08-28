Bam Margera Hospitalized After Recently Checking Back Into Rehab

Bam Margera will be back on his feet soon!

After recently checking back into a rehab facility, the Jackass alum gave his 2 million Instagram followers an update on his well-being. Unfortunately for the 39-year-old star, he found himself in the hospital due to edema, which is swelling caused by excess fluid that is trapped in the body's tissues.

And while many of his fans didn't expect to see him in the hospital, he has reassured everyone that's he's "fine."

"Adema [sic] sucks but i will be fine and out in a few hours, either reaction to new medicine or detoxing from i guess a bit of alchohol [sic] from two weeks ago when i had the pleasure to go to jail," he captioned his Instagram post, alongside a photo of him lying in a hospital bed.

Just three days ago, it was revealed that Bam was getting rehab treatment.