Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale: Early Access Begins Today!

  • By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Thu., Aug. 29, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Nordstrom Rack, Clear the Rack Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Attention all Nordy Club members with Insider status or above: You get to be first to shop Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale, a whole day before anyone else...starting now! And you know we love the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale—we all score an additional 25% off red-priced items.

We're talking J.Crew, Dolce & GabbanaPhilosophy Apparel and many more. So make sure to add Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale to your Labor Day Sale shopping list.

Below are just a few items we're adding to our carts.

Read

Labor Day Sales 2019: Your Guide to the Best Deals

Philosophy Apparel Scoop Neck Midi Tank Dress

This jersey tank dress will be your effortless wardroble staple. Also available in orchid, olive, mocha, mist gray and highline blue.

E-Comm: Nordstrom Rack, Clear the Rack Sale
$88
$12 Nordstrom Rack
Betsey Johnson Ruffled Hem Scuba Crepe Dress

A ruffled hem adds flirty, stand-out style to this classic crepe sheath dress. Alos available in party girl pink, navy, black, ivory, ultramarine and fuschia.

E-Comm: Nordstrom Rack, Clear the Rack Sale
$35
$21 Nordstrom Rack
Catherine Catherine Malandrino Toni Ruched Knee High Boot

The ruching on this faux suede knee-high boot gives it textured flair, perfect for pairing with any look

E-Comm: Nordstrom Rack, Clear the Rack Sale
$120
$21 Nordstrom Rack
Dolce & Gabbana 59mm Butterfly Sunglasses

Channel Old Hollywood glamour with these Italian-made sunnies—now more than 75% off!

E-Comm: Nordstrom Rack, Clear the Rack Sale
$320
$60 Nordstrom Rack
Marc Jacobs Nylon Knot Quilted Baby Bag

This sleek nylon baby bag comes with a detachable changing pad and plenty of pockets. Honestly, it would make one stylish gym bag or carryall too.

E-Comm: Nordstrom Rack, Clear the Rack Sale
$325
$120 Nordstrom Rack
4SI3NNA Hasmik Leopard-Print Tie-Waist Mini Dress

On-trend leopard print adds a charming touch to this feminine dress featuring cutouts and tie details.

E-Comm: Nordstrom Rack, Clear the Rack Sale
$108
$36 Nordstrom Rack
Dress the Population Tori Lace Sleeveless Dress

The nude lining make the chic lace construction pop on this stylish sleeveless dress

E-Comm: Nordstrom Rack, Clear the Rack Sale
$80
$25 Nordstrom Rack
Coffee Shop Utility Anorak Jacket

A classic anorak is the perfect top layer for braving cooler days with style.

E-Comm: Nordstrom Rack, Clear the Rack Sale
$140
$37 Nordstrom Rack
  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Life/Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.