The Celebrity Couples That Defined Their Generation

Will Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello prove to have staying power...even if their summer romance fizzles out?

After being spotted out and about engaging in PDA ever since filming their "Señorita" music video in early July, the young pair's steamy performance at 2019 MTV Video Music Awards solidified their standing as the celeb couple of summer 2019.

Time will tell if it's just a summer fling or the real deal, but the fanfare around the pop duo's relationship is undeniable, setting them up to be one of their generation's defining couples.

But they are far from the first set of superstars to enter a romance that inspired endless headlines and interest; over the years, there's been several celebrity couplings whose legacy has far outlived the actual relationship. Just take a look at Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's whirlwind romance last summer?