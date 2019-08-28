Brad Pitt, Sofia Richie and More Stars Attend 2019 Venice Film Festival

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Aug. 28, 2019 11:33 AM

Sofia Richie, Jasmine Sanders, Venice Film Festival

Instagram

Greetings from the beautiful city of Italy! 

While New York Fashion Week may only be a couple of weeks away, many Hollywood stars and supermodels are heading to the 2019 Venice Film Festival for a few fabulous days of fashion, parties and new movies.

One familiar face who is taking advantage of the sights and sounds of Italy is Sofia Richie. As seen on Instagram Stories, the model has been hanging out with Jasmine Sanders. And while the boat rides and afternoons in bikinis look pretty epic, there is work to be done.

On Wednesday afternoon, the pair was spotted walking the red carpet ahead of the Opening Ceremony and the La Vérité (The Truth) screening. 

"Happiest girl in the world!!" Jasmine previously wrote on Instagram Stories. "If you can't tell, Venice is one of my favorite places in the entire world. So excited to be here!" 

Ultimately, the fun and star power is just beginning. Now through September 7, stars like Brad Pitt and Barbara Palvin are expected to appear. After all, the aim of the festival is to raise awareness and promote international cinema in all its forms as art, entertainment and as an industry, in a spirit of freedom and dialogue. 

Take a look at some of the star sightings we found in our gallery below

Iman, Venice Film Festival

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Iman

Now this is how you work a red carpet! The fashion model and entrepreneur proves she's the one to watch at this year's festival. 

Sofia Richie, Venice Film Festival

ETTORE FERRARI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Sofia Richie

Between the Andrea Wazen heels and perfect hairstyle, we'd say this Hollywood star is ready to rock Venice. 

Brad Pitt, Venice Film Festival

Camilla Morandi/IPA/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt

Always one to look cool and collected, the actor draws the attention of locals and pop culture fans alike. 

Elsa Hosk, Venice Film Festival

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Elsa Hosk

"Ciao Venezia," the model teased on Instagram before walking the red carpet 

Candice Swanepoel, 2019 Venice Film Festival

Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images

Candice Swanepoel

Arriving in style! The supermodel sports an Etro silk jacquard bustier with printed organza sleeves and vintage belt.

Elsa Hosk, Venice Film Festival

Photopix/GC Images

Elsa Hosk

Before getting glammed up for a fabulous evening out, the model keeps things casual with jeans and sandals. 

Sofia Richie, Venice Film Festival

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Sofia Richie

Goodbye Las Vegas and hello Italy! After celebrating her 21st birthday in the states, the model is ready for a special week in Venice. 

Martha Hunt, Venice Film Festival

Camilla Morandi/Shutterstock

Martha Hunt

While celebrating day two of the festival, the model waves to photographers before enjoying a boat ride. 

Jasmine Sanders, Venice Film Festival

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jasmine Sanders

After enjoying a bikini-filled afternoon in Venice, the model changes her look into a navy blue dress. 

Melanie Brown, Venice Film Festival

Maria Laura Antonelli/AGF/Shutterstock

Melanie Brown

"Suns out buns out," the Spice Girls member shared on Instagram Stories when showing off her look. 

