Listen Up, Gigi Hadid: This Is What Tyler Cameron Is Looking For in a Partner

Tyler Cameron wouldn't consider himself an expert at dating.

Before going on The Bachelorette, the budding model had only been in one serious relationship, which lasted for about a year and a half. Now, after landing in the runner-up position on Hannah Brown's season of the beloved reality series, Tyler has fans all over the world, many hoping for a chance to date him. However, it seems as though the 26-year-old rising star might already be taken, as he's been spotted spending a lot of time with supermodel Gigi Hadid in recent weeks.

Though Tyler has yet to publicly discuss his relationship status with Gigi, he is opening about the type of partner he's looking for on the latest episode of the U Up? podcast, posting later today. In an exclusive clip obtained by E! News, Tyler talks about his dating history and the qualities he hopes to find in a potential mate.