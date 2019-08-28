MythBusters' Jessi Combs Dead at 36 After "Horrific Accident"

Hollywood and the sports community is mourning the loss of Jessi Combs.

E! News can confirm the professional racer known as the "fastest woman on four wheels" and TV personality passed away on Tuesday after getting into an accident in southeast Oregon. She was 36.

The Harney County Sheriff's Office told E! News that they received a call reporting that a jet car attempting to break a land speed record on the Alvord Desert had crashed leading to one fatality. Officials later identified the driver of the vehicle as Jessi who was pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

A member of Jessi's team also confirmed the news in an Instagram Video today.

"So I don't know how to say any of this but it all needs said. I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman @thejessicombs she was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her. She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know," Terry L. Madden wrote on Instagram. "Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident, I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!!"