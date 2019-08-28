It's Danni vs. Madison at the Southern Charm Reunion and Nothing Is Off Limits

There's no love lost between Southern Charm stars Danni Baird and Madison LeCroy.
In an exclusive sneak peek from part two of the Southern Charm reunion, Danni hurls the "b" word at Madison. Yep, she calls her a bully. "Now you know why I don't like you, because you started a bunch of s—t," Madison says.
But a game of backdoor gossiping, videos and direct messaging got away from just about everybody involved and created the situation at hand.
"I started nothing," Danni says. "You reached out to my boyfriend. I'm sorry."
"Is she crazy?" Madison asks.
"No, you are. You are f—king crazy, Madison, please," Danni says. Was Danni trying to just protect Madison this whole time? That's up for debate.
Throughout it all, Danni says she was trying to protect Madison. "I was trying to protect you…Ever since you guys have both taken out your anger out on me when all I did was try and mitigate it. You're such a bully, it's like you change everything around," Danni starts to cry.
In the second part of the reunion, Danni also tells Kathryn Dennis that she's hurt by her friendship with Madison, Shep Rose gets involved with the drama between Madison and Danni, and Austen Kroll answers the question of whether or not he made up the rumor about Shep and Danni.
The second part of the Southern Charm reunion airs Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
