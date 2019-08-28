It's Danni vs. Madison at the Southern Charm Reunion and Nothing Is Off Limits

There's no love lost between Southern Charm stars Danni Baird and Madison LeCroy.

In an exclusive sneak peek from part two of the Southern Charm reunion, Danni hurls the "b" word at Madison. Yep, she calls her a bully. "Now you know why I don't like you, because you started a bunch of s—t," Madison says.

But a game of backdoor gossiping, videos and direct messaging got away from just about everybody involved and created the situation at hand.

"I started nothing," Danni says. "You reached out to my boyfriend. I'm sorry."