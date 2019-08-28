RHOC's Kelly Dodd Gets Advice About Dealing With the Sex "Train" Rumor, But Will She Take It?

The rumor train has left the station on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

After Vicki Gunvalson dropped hints about a rumor involving Kelly Dodd and a "train" in the Tuesday, Aug. 20 episode of RHOC, the ladies let the details fly.

"This is absolutely ludicrous," Kelly says in a confessional in the Tuesday, Aug. 27 episode. "I've never even done a threesome let alone a train."

In conversation with Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Gina Kirschenheiter, Kelly says Vicki is not to believed. "She lied about cancer, the worst thing that you could possibly lie about, and the lady is dangerous," Kelly says.