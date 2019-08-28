John Stamos "Can't Process" Lori Loughlin's College Admissions Scandal

John Stamos says he's "gotta be careful."

In an interview for GQ, the Full House alum was unsurprisingly asked about Lori Loughlin, his longtime on-screen other half on the hit series and its Netflix sequel who shocked the world in March when she was charged in alleged connection with what has become known as the college admissions scandal. She and husband Mossimo Giannulli were accused of paying "bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team—despite the fact that they did not participate in crew—thereby facilitating their admission to USC," an affidavit read. The two pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Meanwhile, Stamos is keeping quiet. "I want to wait until the trial happens, if it does, or whatever the result is, and then talk about it," he told GQ.