Chris Brown Is "So Proud" of Daughter Royalty on Her First Day of School

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Aug. 27, 2019 12:07 PM

Chris Brown, Royalty Brown

Instagram/Chris Brown

Chris Brown's daughter, Royalty, is ready for her first day of school.

The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a precious pic of his 5-year-old child celebrating the start of a new year. The Grammy winner's little one was clearly prepared for this next chapter, too. The sweet snapshot showed her wearing a blue school uniform and carrying a bright pink backpack. Of course, her sneakers matched the adorable bag.

"My baby[‘s] first day of school!" the "Kiss Kiss" star wrote on the social network along with a series of heart emojis. "Where has the time gone? SO PROUD OF YOU BOOBOO."

The "Look at Me Now" celeb, who is reportedly getting ready to welcome a second child, wasn't the only one sharing back-to-school pics. Hilary Duff also posted a picture of her son, Luca, starting second grade, and Sarah Michelle Gellar snapped a photo of her kids, Charlotte and Rocky, beginning fourth and first grade, respectively. 

To see more pictures of celebrity kids starting a new school year, check out the gallery below.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Charlotte Prinze, Rocky Prinze

Instagram/Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Rocky and Charlotte are gearing up for first and fourth grade! " There are no perfect parents, and no perfect kids," muses the actress, "but there are perfect moments."

Hilary Duff, Luca Comrie

Instagram/Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff

"2nd grade what's up" the Lizze McGuire star captions a shot of son Luca.

Chris Brown, Royalty Brown

Instagram/Chris Brown

Chris Brown

Where does the time go? The rapper is "so proud" of 5-year-old daughter Royalty as she kicks off her first day.

Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers, Harper Hammer

Instagram/Elizabeth Chambers

Armie Hammer

The actor's daughter Harper seems a bit skeptical about school. 

Jon Gosselin, Hannah Gosselin, Collin Gosselin

Instagram/Jon Gosselin

Jon Gosselin

"FRESHMAN!!!" the proud dad gushes of his kids Collin Gosselin and Hannah Gosselin, who are starting high school.

Angelina Jolie

@richard.s.choi/Instagram

Angelina Jolie

The Oscar winner drops her eldest son Maddox off at school at Yonsei University.

Ryan Lochte, Kids, Back to School

Instagram

Ryan Lochte & Kayla Rae Reid

"Caiden's first day at school!" the mother of two writes on Instagram. "I'm so glad we did summer school prior to fall.. Just in those few weeks he grew and learned so much. Today's drop off was easy peasy!"

Jamie Lynn Spears, Kids, Back to School

Instagram

Jamie Lynn Spears

"How do I have a 6th grader??" the proud mama captions a photo of her daughters Maddie and Ivey.

Stephanie Hollman, Kids, Back to School

Instagram

Stephanie Hollman

"We are coming for you 2nd grade," The Real Housewives of Dallas star writes alongside a photo of her son Cruz. "Happy first day of school @cruz.hollman—keep shining sweet boy."

Jenelle Evans, Kids, Back to School

Instagram

Jenelle Evans

"These kiddos are getting so big, so fast!" the Teen Mom star writes alongside a photo of her son Kaiser on his first day of kindergarten. She also shares a photo of Maryssa, who is starting seventh grade.

Deanna Pappas, Kids, Back to School

Instagram

Deanna Pappas

"Class President 2032," The Bachelorette alumna captions a photo of daughter Addison. "My angel bunny girl started kindergarten today. She said it was 'the best day ever!' Shine on Tiny Pants...I'm so proud of our little girl!"

Gina Kirschenheiter, Back to School

Instagram

Gina Kirschenheiter

"And they're off... first day of school!" The Real Housewives of Orange County star writes alongside photos of her three kids: Nicholas, Sienna and Luca. "Wishing all the kiddos out there a great school year."

Kandi Burruss, Kids, Back to School

Instagram

Kandi Burruss

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star's son, Ace Wells Tucker, is starting pre-school.

Ashley Hebert, J.P. Rosenbaum, Kids, Back to School

Instagram

Ashley Hebert & J.P. Rosenbaum

The Bachelorette couple's kids—Fordham and Essex—are ready for a new year!

Melissa Rycroft, Kids, Back to School

Instagram

Melissa Rycroft

"First day of 3rd and Kinder...." The Bachelorette star writes on Instagram alongside a photo of kids Beckett and Ava. She also includes several hashtags, including #ImAlreadyCrying.

Good luck with the new school year!

