Chris Brown Is "So Proud" of Daughter Royalty on Her First Day of School

Chris Brown's daughter, Royalty, is ready for her first day of school.

The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a precious pic of his 5-year-old child celebrating the start of a new year. The Grammy winner's little one was clearly prepared for this next chapter, too. The sweet snapshot showed her wearing a blue school uniform and carrying a bright pink backpack. Of course, her sneakers matched the adorable bag.

"My baby[‘s] first day of school!" the "Kiss Kiss" star wrote on the social network along with a series of heart emojis. "Where has the time gone? SO PROUD OF YOU BOOBOO."

The "Look at Me Now" celeb, who is reportedly getting ready to welcome a second child, wasn't the only one sharing back-to-school pics. Hilary Duff also posted a picture of her son, Luca, starting second grade, and Sarah Michelle Gellar snapped a photo of her kids, Charlotte and Rocky, beginning fourth and first grade, respectively.