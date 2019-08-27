Chrissy Teigen's Family Vacation to Thailand Proves Summer Isn't Over Just Yet

John Legend, it's your time to shine!

While many families are back to the grind of work and school, the singer is enjoying a family vacation in Thailand. And while the sights, sounds and senses of the country are nice, The Voice coach has a very important duty. John is out here proving he's one excellent Instagram husband.

"I never have pictures of myself because I am selfless and am the designated photo taker and keeper for my family and no one else seems to care to be thoughtful and take good photos of me they merely click them off without paying attention to angles or lighting or general photo ambience. but it's okay. such is the life I chose. (To john)," Chrissy Teigen shared on social media when the vacation began.

Let's just say John got the message loud and clear.

Whether documenting his leading lady's dinner looks or quality time at the mall, the "All of Me" singer is giving all that he has to make his wife one happy traveler. Spoiler alert: He's doing more than great!