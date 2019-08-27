Taylor Swift's Sequin Jumpsuit and More Fabulous MTV VMAs After-Party Fashion

Just because the show ends doesn't mean the party stops.
Such was the case Monday night as the 2019 MTV VMAswrapped for the 36th time. With stars like Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and more taking home coveted statues this year and Missy Elliott being honored with the 2019 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, there were plenty of reasons to celebrate as the show wrapped inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey—and that's precisely what the celebs did.
With soirées set up around the city, from DJ Khaled's bash at Avenue Nightclub to a party thrown in Missy Elliott's honor, there were plenty of options for toasting to the night.
But first, an outfit change! Many of the VMAs' guests, performers and presenters ditched their award show looks and stepped out in the Big Apple in fresh party attire, from snake print to head-to-toe sequins.
Of course, the standout after-party accessory was a Moon Person statue, which Missy Elliott posed with at her bash.
Don't take our word for it! Check out all of the fabulous after-party fashions in E!'s gallery below.
Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage
Lizzo
To cap off her fashionable night, the star donned a strapless heart print dress with matching gloves.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Courvoisier® Cognac
Cardi B
The winning rapper changed out of her red Déviant La Vie dress and into a snake print design.
MediaPunch / BACKGRID
Missy Elliott
The 2019 honoree rocked some Louis Vuitton at her own after-party.
@JosiahWPhotos / BACKGRID
Halsey
The songstress changed out of her orange Dundas gown and into comfier party attire: a black cropped top and floral-print jeans.
DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
Taylor Swift
The "Lover" songstress swapped her colorful award show looks for a sleek black jumpsuit covered head to toe in sequins.
Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Republic Records
Bebe Rexha
The star switched out of her silver Christian Siriano cut-out dress and into this leopard top, leather pants and cheetah-print platform shoes.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM