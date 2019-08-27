Pregnant Cassie Is Engaged to Alex Fine: All the Details On the Romantic Proposal

For Cassie, "Me & U" will forever have a new meaning.

After all, on Tuesday, the model-singer announced that she and boyfriend Alex Fine are engaged. The exciting news comes just one month after the couple revealed they're expecting their first child, a baby girl.

"My favorite day ever!" the 33-year-old shared on Instagram. "#MrsFine 8.24"

In a video shared on both of their social media pages, Alex, clad in a cowboy hat, is seen getting ready for the big moment at the Compton Cowboys stable. As the sun sets, Cassie—wearing a long-sleeve mini dress and holding a bouquet of flowers—is walked over to her love, who is standing below an arch with their initials. The trainer and competitive bull rider gets down on one knee to ask for her hand and then the duo embrace. Throughout the nearly two-minute clip, The O'Jays hit "Forever Mine" plays.

"This moment will always be so special to me," he wrote. "I get to marry my best friend in the whole world. How am I so lucky!"