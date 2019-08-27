Meek Mill's 12-Year Legal Battle Has Finally Come to An End

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Aug. 27, 2019 8:44 AM

Harpers Bazaar Icon Party, Meek Mill

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar

Meek Mill is no longer on probation after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm without a license. 

The 32-year-old Philadelphia rapper appeared in court on Tuesday for a hearing in his 12-year legal battle, stemming from his 2007 arrest and 2008 gun conviction. According to reports, Meek entered his guilty plea and all other charges against him were dropped. After his court appearance, Meek thanked his supporters.

"I'm extremely grateful that my long legal battle is finally behind me and I appreciate that it has sparked a much-needed discussion about probation reform and the inequalities that exist within our two Americas," the artist shared. "I have always told the truth — that as a teenager, who saw many around me die from senseless gun violence, I carried a gun for protection. I take responsibility for that and – in conjunction with my work on the @REFORM Alliance."

Meek Mill Says He's "in a Daze" in First Post-Prison Interview

"I'll continue to use my platform to make communities safer and reform our criminal justice system," Meek continued. "I want to express my gratitude to all of my supporters, especially JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, Michael Rubin, my legal team and everyone else who stood by me throughout the years."

"It's important that we now channel our energy into helping the millions that are unjustly trapped in our criminal justice system," Meek concluded, adding the hashtags #Justice4Millions #Reform.

He later tweeted, "Thank y'all!"

