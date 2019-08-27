Cassie Randolph Defends Colton Underwood After He's Deemed a Bad Kisser on Bachelor in Paradise

Cassie Randolph came to Colton Underwood's defense on Monday after some Bachelor in Paradise contestants suggested he's not a good kisser.

"Kiss me dammit you good kisser you," she tweeted along with a clip of the couple locking lips.

So, how did the topic come up in the first place? During Monday's episode, Derek Peth asked the group about their worst kissing experience. Sydney Lotuaco picked the season 23 star and Caitlin Clemmens agreed. Even Tayshia Adams, who was one of Underwood's finalists, sided with the ladies. Although, she claimed he "got better by the end of the season."

However, Demi Burnett was quick to come to the former football player's defense.

"I thought Coco was a good kisser," she tweeted in response to a viewer's meme.

Randolph then agreed with her former castmate.

"Same," she replied. "Still do and I guess that's all that matters."