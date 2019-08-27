Halsey's Rainbow Part and More Standout Beauty Looks at the MTV VMAs 2019

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
What would the MTV Video Music Awards be without some bold beauty looks?
Fortunately, we didn't have to ask that question Monday night as the stars aligned at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for the 36th annual ceremony, hosted this year by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco. As is typically the case for the unpredictable award show, the celebrity guests dressed to not only impress, but also stand out (like using snakes as accessories on the red carpet). There were sequins and feathers, sheer dresses and plunging necklines, cowboy hats, capes and cutouts—the list goes on and on.
However, as any style star knows, it's not just the clothes and accessories that make a look, especially one fit for one of music's biggest nights. Fortunately for our Pinterest boards, the celebs delivered with beauty looks we'll spend all week trying to copy.
From gilded lids to colorful locks, a rainbow part and even a retro beehive, here are all the beauty looks from this year's MTV VMAs that deserve a second look.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Normani
The "Motivation" songstress' colorful lids have us digging into our eyeshadow collection.
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock
Lance Bass
We were far from blue over the NSYNC alum's colorful 'do.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Lizzo
Leave it up to Lizzo to turn heads with a glamorous retro beehive, the ultimate complement to her custom Moschino red "Siren" gown and feather boa. Needless to say, it was good as hell.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Bebe Rexha
The Best Dance winner's tousled bun was the definition of effortless glamour while the pop of neon eyeshadow was perfectly cool.
John Photography/Shutterstock
Queen Latifah
The triple threat's red pout was proof she's forever a queen of beauty.
DJ JOHNSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Camila Cabello
The "Señorita" star's curly mane was the perfect finale to summer.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Alyson Stoner
The dancer's pixie cut was all the inspiration we needed to go for that big chop.
Jim Spellman/FilmMagic
Halsey
The songstress' orange blush and long dark tresses paired perfectly with her sheer Dundas gown while her rainbow part was the unique pop we expect from this star. "The rainbow part was Halsey's idea," hairstylist Florido said. "She loves to stand out and switch things up."
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Hailee Steinfeld
The Dickinson actress was a master class in rocking a red dress and red lip.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Lindsey Vonn
The newly engaged athlete's eyes were hypnotic with a picture-perfect smokey eye.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Rosalía
Hollywood loves a ponytail—and this one went perfectly with the songstress' black beaded gown.
imageSPACE/Shutterstock
Gigi Hadid
The catwalk queen's eyes were glistening thanks to some gilded lids.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Bella Hadid
The supermodel sported a modern take on the I Dream of Jeannie pony.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Jamie-Lynn Sigler
The Sopranos alum had us wishing we woke up with these beach waves.
