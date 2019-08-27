Tom Ford's Most Controversial Fashion Moments of All-Time

Happy Birthday to the "King of Sex"!

No, we're not talking about Harry Styles after that Rolling Stone interview. We're, of course, talking about Tom Ford, the celebrated American designer and film director, who turns 58 years old on Aug. 27.

And one doesn't just land that nickname for no reason; ever since he came blazing onto the fashion scene in the '90s, Ford became one of the most celebrated and headline making designers thanks to his time at Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent from 1994-2004, turning them into the fashion empires we know today before launching his own luxury brand in 2006.

Given his impeccable taste and eye for the smallest of details, it's no wonder Ford's two films, A Single Man and Nocturnal Animals, have been praised just as highly as his work as a designer, and fans have been anxiously awaiting news of his third film.