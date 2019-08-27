Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron Have a Date Night at 2019 MTV VMAs After-Party

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, ABC
by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Aug. 27, 2019 3:46 AM
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, ABC
Gigi Hadidmay have attended the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards with her sister Bella Hadid, but once the show wrapped, she cozied up to someone a little different.
While celebrating with pal Taylor Swift at Republic Records party, the model was joined by new love Tyler Cameron, naturally. When the Bachelorette runner-up arrived to the VIP section at the Moxy Hotel, "Taylor greeted him with a big hug," a partygoer tells E! News. "Tyler and Gigi shared a kiss."
Also joining in the festivities: Ansel Elgort, Halsey, Hayley Kiyoko and Bella. "It was a fun, intimate group," says the insider. "Gigi's friends seem very familiar with Tyler and comfortable around him. He and Gigi were touchy feely and very cute all night."
For weeks, the two models have been spotted hanging out on multiple occasions. And now, fans are sincerely hoping that this is just the beginning of what will prove to be a fruitful relationship.
A source previously told E! News that the duo are simply dating at the moment, but are definitely interested in seeing where the future will take them.
"They have a strong connection but are definitely just testing the waters right now," a source close to Hadid shared. "They both like to hang out with a few of their friends to make it seem more casual, but Tyler always ends up staying the night alone at Gigi's house."
It seems like the duo are taking caution with the next steps in their romance. After all, they both got out of relationships fairly recently, with Tyler ending things with Bachelorette Hannah Brown. And Gigi is still getting used to the single life after she dated Zayn Malikoff-and-on for numerous years.
A source explained, "They are both very into each other but Gigi has been really hesitant about getting serious with him. She feels she just ended a long-term relationship and wants to strictly have fun right now."
