Normani's 2019 MTV VMAs Performance Delivers All the ''Motivation'' You'd Ever Need

We may have found ourselves pop's next reigning princess.

Normani lit up the stage during tonight's 2019 MTV VMAs, where she performed her first solo single and recent breakout hit "Motivation." Much like the viral music video, the 23-year-old's dance moves and vocals had stars inside the Prudential Center on their feet grooving along.

And it's safe to say her performance is already making it into the "iconic" category, as she opened her number sitting atop a basketball net and rocked a fierce purple co-ord set that featured the title of her song emblazoned on her skirt. And yes, there was an outfit change.

Needless to say, Normani did the damn thing.

Since she and the rest of Fifth Harmony called it quits in 2018, the 23-year-old star has been eager to get her own music out there and has plans to release her debut album in the very near future. And if "Motivation" is any indication (coupled with her banger collaborations alongside Sam Smith and Calvin Harris), fans can expect nothing short of total perfection.