Why Gigi and Bella Hadid Are the Definition of Sister Goals at the 2019 MTV VMAs

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Aug. 26, 2019 6:33 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

Sister goals!

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are taking the 2019 MTV VMAs by storm as they dance the night away and cheer on music's biggest winners and presenters.

Such was the case when Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness took to the stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey to present the award for Video For Good. (FYI: Taylor Swift took home the coveted prize!).

During that bit, the supermodel sisters couldn't stop snapping pics and hyping up the Netflix star up as he spoke into the mic. At one point, Gigi got up from her seat to cheer on the reality TV personality.

Naturally, the dynamic duo couldn't stop dancing and singing along to Missy Elliott's iconic music as she performanced on stage.

Another major moment between the siblings? The two stood by each other's side as they posed for cameras on the red carpet. They didn't need dates for this awards ceremony!

Watch

2019 MTV VMAs Predictions: Normani, Billie Eilish & More

From holding hands to doing duck faces, the Hadid sisters are certainly having a ball and making this an awards show to remember.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Sisters, Celebrities

MTV

They also coordinated outfits for the special ocassion. They both opted for beige ensembles, however, they took two totally different approaches.

Gigi stunned in an off-white corset and satin pants by Tom Ford, while Bella went the risqué route. Wearing a bandeau bra and body-hugging skirt, the 22-year-old model pulled her fiery look together with a belt-like strap that held her bra and skirt together.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

What's more? The siblings also coordinated their makeup looks, as they donned bronzy smoky eyes and nude lips. The only difference was their hairstyles.

The night is only getting started, which means there will be plenty more unforgettable Gigi and Bella moments tonight! As of now, one thing is clear: they are the definition of sister goals.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Gigi Hadid , Bella Hadid , Celebrities , 2019 MTV VMAs , Music , Celebrity Families , Sisters , Entertainment , Red Carpet , Fashion , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.