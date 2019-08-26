Lizzo Feels "Good as Hell" After Taking Shot of Tequila During 2019 MTV VMAs Performance

You better believe we'll cheers to that performance.

During Monday night's 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, Lizzo was able to take the stage and perform some of her biggest hits including "Good as Hell."

If you thought you were having a good time watching the performance, imagine how the 31-year-old felt.

While performing "Good as Hell," Lizzo just so happened to casually grab a shot of tequila from a backup dancer. And before viewers could even ask what is happening, the singer downed it like a boss!

"Let me talk to you for a second. I'm tired of the bulls--t and I don't have to know your story to know you're tired of the bulls--t too," she shared halfway through her performance. "It's so hard trying to love yourself in a world that doesn't love you back am I right?"