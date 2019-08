Riskiest Red Carpet Looks at the 2019 MTV VMAs: Ava Max, Tana Mongeau and More

We're just moments away from the 2019 MTV VMAs!

In just a short period of time, comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will take the stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey to host the award ceremony, which honors the hard work of musicians and artists in the entertainment industry over the last year. Before taking a seat inside, celebs hit the red carpet to show off their award show style.

At this year's ceremony "Sweet But Psycho" singer Ava Max, "Ruin My Life" artist Zara Larsson and YouTube star Tana Mongeau all donned head-turning looks on the red carpet. Tana even brought a snake with her to the red carpet!