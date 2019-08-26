MTV VMAs 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Anything can really happen at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.
We're just hours away from MTV's annual award show where the biggest artists in multiple genres come together for an unforgettable night of performances and special awards.
Hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, this year's telecast will feature performances from Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, the Jonas Brothers, Lizzo and Taylor Swift.
As for the biggest awards of the night, we know that Missy Elliott is set to receive the 2019 Video Vanguard Award at The Prudential Center in New Jersey. Other categories like Video of the Year and Song of the Year, however, remain an open playing field.
Before the show kicks off, we have to talk about the red carpet fashion.
Your favorite singers are going big, bold and bright for MTV's award show. Fortunately for you, we're giving you a front-row seat to all the action in our gallery updating throughout the night below.
Sit back, enjoy and don't forget to watch the show tonight at 8 p.m.
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Bella Hadid
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Alison Brie
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Coco Austin
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Rosalia
Jim Spellman/FilmMagic
Lenny Kravitz
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Camila Cabello
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Hailee Steinfeld
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
FKA twigs
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
H.E.R.
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Gig Hadid
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Adriana Lima
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Whitney Port
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Lindsey Vonn
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Diplo
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Peppermint
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
James Charles
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Monica
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
Lil Nas X
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Alyson Stoner
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
J Balvin
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Nikita Dragun
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Queen Latifah
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Heidi Klum
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Brandon Lee
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
JuJu
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
Jonathan Van Ness
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images
Tammy Hembrow
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Rick Ross
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
Hayley Kiyoko
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Fetty Wap
Bryan Bedder/WireImage
Sebastian Maniscalco
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Normani
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Shawn Mendes
In Dolce & Gabbana with David Yurman jewelry
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV
LeToya Luckett
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
Todrick Hall
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Bebe Rexha
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Jenni "JWoww" Farley
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Bad Bunny
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Keke Palmer
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Lauv
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV
Prince Derek Doll
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
DJ Khaled
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Jazzy Amra
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Trevor Moran
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Mariahlynn
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Tana Mongeau
