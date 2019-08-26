Teen Mom's Javi Marroquin Begs for Fiancée's Forgiveness After Alleged Cheating

Javi Marroquin / Instagram
by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Aug. 26, 2019 1:11 PM
Javi Marroquin / Instagram
Javi Marroquin is asking for a second chance from fiancée Lauren Comeau.
The Teen Mom 2 star broke his silence on rumors surrounding his role in the possible end of their relationship, issuing a lengthy statement to Lauren and his sons. In it, Javi, who is the ex-husband of Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry, apologized for betraying Lauren's trust and confessed to failing as a partner and father.
"Lauren, I'm sorry for my mistakes," the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram. "I'm sorry I broke your heart, I'm sorry I disrespected you. I'm sorry I took you for granted. I could say sorry for a million other things but I'm sorry will never be enough."
He continued, "I hurt the one person that I love the most. I will do everything in my power to become a better man and hopefully one day you can forgive me. I'll do anything to have you home."
Javi and Lauren announced their engagement in June. The couple welcomed a son named Eli together in 2018; Javi also has a 6-year-old son named Lincoln from his previous relationship with Kailyn.
The MTV personality's statement continued, "To my boys, my big dawg and my handsome man, I failed you as a father and failed at my attempt to show you both what it is to be a man. I promise you both my actions will not reflect how you will treat women, let alone the one you love."
"I vow, from this day forward, I will be an example. I will no longer let any of my loved ones down. I know, when you are both older... I will be able to tell my story and say look at me now," he concluded.
Lauren has yet to comment on Javi's post or his alleged infidelity, but could have alluded to the drama in a recent Instagram post.
"To be a mother of a son is one of the most important things you can do to change the world," she quoted in her caption. "Raise them to respect women, raise them to stand up for others, raise them to be kind."
According to a tabloid report, Lauren recently caught Javi with another woman naked in their Delaware home following a party he hosted. The incident reportedly led to police activity at their residence, which E! News previously confirmed did not end in any arrests.
The upcoming season of Teen Mom 2 premieres Sept. 10 on MTV.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?