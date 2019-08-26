Harry Styles' Biggest Rolling Stone Bombshells: Sex, Drugs and One Direction

Ryan McGinley for Rolling Stone
Harry Styles is making his musical return.
The One Direction star has confirmed that his second solo album is on its way, following up his self-titled debut in 2017. After rising to fame as a teen, Styles, now 25, is fully in control of his future. That means, deciding which projects he wants to put his energy into. While it was recently revealed that Styles had "respectfully declined" the role of Prince Eric in the live-action Little Mermaid film, it seems as though he's instead putting a focus on his new music.
In his cover story for Rolling Stone, published Monday, Styles previews his upcoming album, sharing what fans can expect from the music and the inspiration behind the new songs. In the article, Styles also opens up about psychedelic drugs and how doing mushrooms became a part of his creative process.
As we await Styles' new music, let's take a look at the biggest bombshells from his Rolling Stone cover story!
Ryan McGinley for Rolling Stone
1. #HS2 Will Be About Sex and Sadness: Previewing the new album for Rolling Stone, Styles shares, "It's all about having sex and feeling sad."
2. Styles Once Bit Off the Tip of His Tongue While on Mushrooms: In the cover story interview, Styles takes writer Rob Sheffield to Shangri-La studios in Malibu, Calif., where he recorded some of his upcoming album. "Ah, yes," Styles says. "Did a lot of mushrooms in here." Talking more about mushrooms and his creative process, Styles shares, "We'd do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney's Ram in the sunshine. We'd just turn the speakers into the yard." Styles also points to an area in the studio, saying, "This is where I was standing when we were doing mushrooms and I bit off the tip of my tongue. So I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth. So many fond memories, this place."
Ryan McGinley for Rolling Stone
3. He's Unsure About the Future of One Direction: "I don't know. I don't think I'd ever say I'd never do it again, because I don't feel that way. If there's a time when we all really want to do it, that's the only time for us to do it, because I don't think it should be about anything else other than the fact that we're all like, 'Hey, this was really fun. We should do this again.' But until that time, I feel like I'm really enjoying making music and experimenting," Styles explains. "I enjoy making music this way too much to see myself doing a full switch, to go back and do that again. Because I also think if we went back to doing things the same way, it wouldn't be the same, anyway."
4. He Was "Constantly Scared" About Singing the Wrong Note While in 1D: "While I was in the band, I was constantly scared I might sing a wrong note. I felt so much weight in terms of not getting things wrong," Styles shares. "I remember when I signed my record deal and I asked my manager, 'What happens if I get arrested? Does it mean the contract is null and void?' Now, I feel like the fans have given me an environment to be myself and grow up and create this safe space to learn and make mistakes."
5. His Split From Camille Rowe Had a "Big Impact" on Him: In the cover story, Styles' pal Tom Hull comments on the singer's relationship with model Camille Rowe and how their split impacted him. "[Styles] went through this breakup that had a big impact on him. I turned up on Day One in the studio, and I had these really nice slippers on. His ex-girlfriend that he was really cut up about, she gave them to me as a present — she bought slippers for my whole family. We're still close friends with her," Hull shares. "I thought, 'I like these slippers. Can I wear them — is that weird?' So I turn up at Shangri-La the first day and literally within the first half-hour, he looks at me and says, 'Where'd you get those slippers? They're nice.' I had to say, 'Oh, um, your ex-girlfriend got them for me.' He said, 'Whaaaat? How could you wear those?' He had a whole emotional journey about her, this whole relationship. But I kept saying, 'The best way of dealing with it is to put it in these songs you're writing.'"
For more from Styles' interview, head on over to Rolling Stone.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM