Kim Kardashian Announces New Name of Shapewear Line After Kimono Controversy

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Aug. 26, 2019 10:53 AM
Kim Kardashian wants you to #showyourskims.
Nearly two months since the reality star announced she was renaming her shapewear line following criticism over "Kimono," the new title has been unveiled.
"My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me – I'm always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name," she wrote on social media Monday. "After much thought and consideration, I'm excited to announce the launch of SKIMS Solutionwear."
Explaining the new moniker, the mom of four continued, "I love the idea that the pieces will be the closest thing to someone's skin, skimming with amazingly soft and supportive fabrics which accentuate the best parts of our bodies." The collection will be available on Sept. 10 and will range in sizes from XXS to 5XL.
Kardashian signed off by sending customers to the SKIMS Twitter account and website and encouraging fans to "#ShowYourSKIMS."
In late June, Kim announced the upcoming shapewear line with the name "Kimono," which quickly spurred claims she culturally appropriated the term for a traditional Japanese garment.
"I understand and have deep respect for the significance of the kimono in Japanese culture and have no plans to design or release any garments that would in any way resemble or dishonor the traditional garment," Kardashian told The New York Times in a statement responding to the accusations. "I made the decision to name my company Kimono, not to disassociate the word from its Japanese roots but as a nod to the beauty and detail that goes into a garment. Filing a trademark is a source identifier that will allow me to use the word for my shapewear and intimates line but does not preclude or restrict anyone, in this instance, from making kimonos or using the word kimono in reference to the traditional garment. My solutionwear brand is built with inclusivity and diversity at its core and I'm incredibly proud of what's to come."
Days later, however, she confirmed the name would be changing. "Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I've been blessed with in my life. What's made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public," Kardashian tweeted at the time. "I am always listening, learning and growing - I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind."
Kim continued, "My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name...Thank you for your understanding and support always."
