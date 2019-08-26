Hailee Steinfeld Is Emily Dickinson Like You've Never Seen Her Before in Dickinson

Get ready for Emily Dickinson like you've never seen her before. Yes, that is a weird sentence to read, imagine what it was like typing it.

E! News has your first look at Hailee Steinfeld as Emily Dickinson in the new Apple TV+ series appropriately titled Dickinson. The new series about the classic writer is set in the 19th Century, but is a coming-of-age story that depicts the acclaimed author as an unexpected hero for the millennial generation.

"I have one purpose," Emily says in the trailer below. "And that is to become a great writer."