Kim Kardashian Calls Psalm West the "Best Baby": See His Adorable New Photo

Get ready for cuteness overload!

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Monday to share a new picture of her son Psalm West. Like any proud mama, she couldn't resist gushing over her bundle of joy.

"My little man is the sweetest ever!" she wrote alongside a photo of herself nuzzling up next to her baby boy. "He's honestly the best baby. Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm. How did I get so lucky?"

Her famous family members and friends also showed the little man some love.

"You both are perfect!!!!" Khloe Kardashian wrote in the comments section along with a few heart-eyed emojis.

The KKW Beauty head and her husband Kanye West welcomed their fourth child via surrogate in May. Since then, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has shared several adorable snapshots of her newborn. From sweet smiles to sibling snuggles with North West, Saint West and Chicago West, the mother of four has captured several precious moments. However, she recently joked that getting all four of her kids to pose for a pic is "almost impossible."