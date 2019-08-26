Laura and Aladin Get a New Addition to Their Bedroom on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

It's almost time for Laura's big day on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Yes, she's already married to Aladin, but she hasn't had the big Tunisian ceremony.
"I am totally exhausted, and I am looking forward to have some alone time, just me and him," Laura says in a confessional. They've traveled to Tunisia from Qatar for the traditional multi-day wedding ceremony. That traditional wedding ceremony also means they're not allowed to sleep in the same room.
"Somebody will be with us in the room," Aladin explains in a confessional. Yep, a third mattress arrives in their bedroom, as does Aladin's mother.
"There, obviously, is not going to be any jiggy-jiggy going down tonight," Laura says. "But this is their culture, so I just got to roll with it."
Laura's already been quite homesick ahead of her wedding day. Will her son Liam make his way overseas to be there for his mother despite previously vowing not to?
Laura and Aladin got married just days after first meeting in person during her first trip to Qatar. They met online and quickly developed a relationship. They wed so quickly to be with each other in a physical way. However, just because they are together on paper doesn't mean there hasn't been drama. After the wedding and ahead of her second trip to Qatar, the two fought over social media followers. When they fought while apart, which seemed to be often, Aladin said he blocks Laura on all platforms. The fighting didn't stop when they were together in person. She brought a vibrator with her from America with intention to make the "jiggy-jiggy" better. Aladin's reaction? It wasn't great.
See how their relationship progresses when 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on TLC.