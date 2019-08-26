What Can Lizzie McGuire Learn From Other Sequel TV Series?

Lizzie McGuire is back. The fan-favorite character played by Hilary Duff for two seasons—producing 65 episodes from 2001-2004 and a movie—will return in a new Disney+ sequel series. Duff is back, as is original series creator Terri Minsky, and the new series will follow the character as a millennial living life in New York City.

"I'm a fan," Duff told E! News about her Disney series. "We're such a part of each other."

Look for the animated Lizzie to be there as well while the main character works as an apprentice to a high-end decorator and dating a restaurateur.