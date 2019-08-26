Selena Gomez Fangirling Over Kacey Musgraves Will Make Your Monday

Ever wonder what's at the end of the rainbow? These photos of Kacey Musgravesand Selena Gomez.

On Sunday, the "Rainbow" songstress had one pretty famous fan visit her at her Los Angeles concert and thankfully, there were cameras to capture the adorable moments. Gomez was fabulously dressed for hanging out with the country star, donning a cowgirl hat along with another gal pal. Meanwhile, Musgraves opted for an animal print jumpsuit she sported during her show.

The two songstresses posed together backstage with Gomez smiling from ear to ear. The stars also joined in a group shot with the rest of the "Back to You" performer's posse—and, honestly, it deserves a frame.