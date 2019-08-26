Selena Gomez Fangirling Over Kacey Musgraves Will Make Your Monday

Mon., Aug. 26, 2019

Kacey Musgraves, Selena Gomez

Ever wonder what's at the end of the rainbow? These photos of Kacey Musgravesand Selena Gomez

On Sunday, the "Rainbow" songstress had one pretty famous fan visit her at her Los Angeles concert and thankfully, there were cameras to capture the adorable moments. Gomez was fabulously dressed for hanging out with the country star, donning a cowgirl hat along with another gal pal. Meanwhile, Musgraves opted for an animal print jumpsuit she sported during her show. 

The two songstresses posed together backstage with Gomez smiling from ear to ear. The stars also joined in a group shot with the rest of the "Back to You" performer's posse—and, honestly, it deserves a frame.   

Kacey Musgraves Is Life-Size Barbie at Her Met Gala Debut

During the show, Gomez was captured on social media singing along, dancing to the music with her arms in the air and rocking her cowgirl hat, which also lit up in the dark as the most perfect concert accessory. (PS: you can actually buy one of your own for $75.) In summary, Gomez was living her best life. 

Kacey Musgraves, Selena Gomez

Needless to say, it was a successful GNO. "You should've seen how hard we fangirled," friend Courtney Lopez wrote on Instagram of the outing. 

While Gomez has yet to publicly comment about her seemingly unforgettable night, it looks like they all had a golden hour—or two or three. 

